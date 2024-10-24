…As Alia Suspends Benue Attorney General

Share

Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia yesterday directed the Attorney General of the state and Commissioner for Justice, Bemsen Mnyim, to proceed on an indefinite suspension.

The governor gave the directive at Government House during a press conference shortly after the Benue State Executive Council meeting earlier today.

He stated that the suspension was necessitated by Mnyim’s ultra vires decision to join the state in a suit challenging the legality of the anti-graft agencies viz: the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Recall that 16 governors, including Benue State had filed a case challenging the existence of the EFCC at the Supreme Court, where other states have pulled out of the suit.

The legal challenge, which is before the Supreme Court, seeks to limit the powers of the EFCC in states, questioning the constitutional legitimacy of FG’s anti-corruption agencies in regards to state governments.

