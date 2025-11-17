…As Alia Lauds Tinubu, Naval Chief For Boosting Security Network

Benue State Governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, has commended the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abass, for his renewed commitment to deepening security collaboration with the state.

The governor, who visited the CNS at the weekend, said he met him to express appreciation for his recent visit to Benue State and for the Navy’s increasing support amid ongoing internal security challenges across the Middle Belt.

According to a statement shared on his official social media platforms, the governor also congratulated Vice Admiral Abass on his appointment by President Bola Tinubu, praising what he described as the President’s “exemplary leadership” in advancing national security.

He recalled that the CNS had visited Makurdi on 11th November, 2025 as part of a nationwide operational tour, marking his first official stop since assuming office.

Makurdi was selected due to the strategic importance of the newly established Nigerian Navy Special Operations Command (NNSOC), which is headquartered in Benue.

During the visit, the Naval Chief inspected key military facilities, including the Navy Barracks at Kanshio, the Navy Medical Centre, and the temporary site of the Navy Provost and Regulating School in Makurdi.