…As Akpabio Urges Muslims To Pray For Nigeria

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has felicitated with the Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitri, asking them to pray for the unity of the nation.

Akpabio, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, said as they celebrate, they should continue to pray and work for the unity of the nation.

He said: “As you celebrate the end of Ramadan and mark the occasion of Eid-elFitri, I send you my warmest felicitations on behalf of my family, constituents, the 10th Senate and entire National Assembly.”

