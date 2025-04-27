As Africans Await Catholic Pontiff From Continent

Share

Pope Francis’ death at 7:35 a.m. in Italy on Easter Monday after a surprising appearance on Easter Sunday at the balcony of St. Peters to give the Easter blessings and the state of the world address(which he asked the MC of the ceremony to read) did come as unpleasant news to many of his admirers around the globe, after the earlier cheering news of surviving the most intense health crisis of his 12 years as a Pope, wherein he was hospitalised for about 38 days(five weeks), February 14 to March 23, at Gemelli Hospital, Rome, Italy.

He was initially treated for bronchitis during his hospital stay, but his doctors later said that he had developed pneumonia and was in critical condition at the time. Part of Francis’s lung had been removed at 21 years old after a life-threatening pneumonia. As he aged, he had suffered several ailments, from sciatica to cataracts to chronic knee pain, and visitors to the Vatican were accustomed to seeing the pope struggle to walk when not seated in a wheelchair, reports say.

The late pontiff’s cause of death was identified as a stroke, followed by a coma and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse, according to Dr. Andrea Arcangeli, Director of the Directorate of Health and Hygiene of the Vatican City State, who issued the official certification, and the Holy See Press Office released the report on Monday evening.

According to the medical report, the Vatican said the Pope had a prior history of acute respiratory failure caused by multimicrobial bilateral pneumonia, multiple bronchiectases, high blood pressure, and Type II diabetes.

His death was confirmed through electrocardiographic thanatography. “I hereby declare,” wrote Dr. Arcangeli, “that the causes of death, to the best of my knowledge and judgment, are as stated above.”

Pope Francis’ tomb in the Basilica of St. Mary Major were made with materials from the Italian region of Liguria. It is a simple tomb bearing only the inscription “Franciscus” and a reproduction of the late Pope’s pectoral cross. The tomb is located near the Altar of St Francis, in the niche of the side between the Pauline Chapel (Salus Populi Romani Chapel) and the Sforza Chapel. Speaking on television, the co-Archpriest of the Basilica, Cardinal Rolandas Makrickas, announced Pope Francis’ desire to be buried in a tomb made from the “stone of Liguria, the land of his grandparents.”

His root

The first pope from Latin America, Francis, who took the name “Francis” in honour of St. Francis of Assisi, known for his devotion to the poor and the environment, was born as Jorge Mario Bergoglio to a family of Italian immigrants in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on December 17, 1936. Bergoglio’s great-grandfather, Vincenzo Sivori, travelled from Italy to Argentina in the 1800s. There, he raised his family, including his granddaughter Regina Maria Sivori: Pope Francis’ mother.

Vocation

Francis spent his youth as a chemical technician and took occasional jobs as a bouncer and janitor. At 22, he began to follow a vocation to become a priest, and after two years as a novitiate, he entered the Society of Jesus, the order known as the Jesuits, on March 12, 1960.

Ordination

Ordained a priest in 1969, he became the provincial superior of the Jesuit order in Argentina in 1973, at a critical time known as the Dirty War, when the country’s military dictatorship relentlessly pursued and imprisoned its critics. Bergoglio was often criticized for not standing up to the regime. His relationship with the global Jesuit order was also strained due to his iron-fisted leadership and opposition to liberation theology, which was becoming increasingly popular in Latin America.

He became the Archbishop of Buenos Aires in 1998, quickly earning the title of “slum bishop” for his ministry in the city’s poverty-stricken favelas. In 2001, Pope John Paul II made Bergoglio a cardinal and appointed him to many Vatican Curial positions. He had an influential role in creating the Aparecida document, a 2007 statement by Latin America’s Catholic bishops emphasizing the importance of the family, the environment, and evangelization.

At the conclave after John Paul died in 2005, Bergoglio was one of the cardinals spoken of as “papabile,” or a credible candidate for the papacy, but the cardinals chose the continuity of Benedict, who as Joseph Ratzinger had been John Paul’s fierce doctrinal chief, sometimes called “God’s Rottweiler.”

Election as Pope

In 2013, the 266th Pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church was elected by his fellow cardinals 2013 as a reformer who would restore credibility to the church’s troubled finances, restructure the Vatican’s Curial departments, and the spiritual reform of the church’s leadership and faithful. The cardinals did make Bergoglio St. Peter’s successor, which was when he took the name “Francis” in honor of St. Francis of Assisi. The unassuming “Buonasera” (good evening) that he uttered to the waiting faithful in St. Peter’s Square after his election foreshadowed his humble approach to the papacy.

Pope Francis succeeded Pope Benedict XVI as leader of the Catholic Church in 2013, after his predecessor shocked the Catholic world by stepping down as pontiff and taking the title of emeritus pope. While Benedict remained silent, he was still regarded as a champion of conservative views in contrast to Francis’ softer approach to Catholic doctrine. His presence weighed on Francis’ tenure, despite joint efforts to present a united papacy, until Benedict died in 2022.

Benedict XVI was the first Pope to retire voluntarily in almost 600 years, and for almost a decade, the Vatican Gardens hosted two popes.

Any possibility of having a pope of African descent succeed Francis?

It’s very possible the next pope could be from Africa, where the Catholic Church continues to add millions of members. Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu, who is 65 years old, is a leading candidate, hailing from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). He has been the Archbishop of Kinshasa for seven years and was appointed cardinal by Pope Francis, a report from the BBC stated.

Another candidate is a Ghanaian, Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson (76 years old), described as influential and the first Ghanaian to be made a cardinal, back in 2003 under Pope John Paul II. He reportedly claimed not to want the job, saying in 2013, “I’m not sure whether anyone does aspire to become a pope.”

Asked if Africa had a good case to provide the next pope based on the Church’s growth on the continent, he said he felt the pope shouldn’t be chosen based on statistics, because “those types of considerations tend to muddy the waters,” he further told the BBC.

In the papal conclave, Cardinal Peter Okpalaeke, who is 62 years old, is the only Nigerian cardinal eligible to participate. He is the only Nigerian Catholic cardinal out of four cardinals currently eligible to participate (vote) in a papal conclave, being under 80 years of age, both to vote for a new pope and to be voted for as Pope.

Other Nigerian cardinals who cannot vote are Cardinal Francis Arinze, 92 years old; Cardinal Anthony Olubunmi Okogie, 88 years old; and Cardinal John Onaiyekan. Cardinals over the age of 80 are excused by the church from voting out of concern for the Cardinals themselves. Selecting the Supreme Pontiff can be a great burden of responsibility, especially so when one is advanced in age.

Instead, these Cardinals support the electors by helping to lead the People of God in prayer during the election. The reason for this provision is the desire not to add to the weight of such a venerable age the further burden of responsibility for choosing the one who will have to lead Christ’s flock in ways adapted to the needs of the times. This does not, however, mean that the Cardinals over 80 cannot participate in the conclave’s preparatory meetings in conformity with the norms.

In Nigeria, some Catholic faithful have for years expressed concern over the non-emergence or election of an African as a pope. This is part of the growing concern over the regard of the Catholic Church as truly a highly universal church.

Executive Secretary, Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), Fr. Prof. Cornelius Afebu Omonokhua, in a brief interaction with Sunday Telegraph (as he was headed for a meeting), upheld that the Catholic Church remains a universal church in which the election of a pope is through the leading of the Holy Spirit. He gave a correction that there was nothing as “African Pope”, rather a pope of African descent. He further noted that he will be glad if the next pope is of African descent, adding that “even if it does not happen in this generation, maybe the next generation.”

Also speaking with Sunday Telegraph, Director, Justice, Development and Peace Center (JDPC) and Parish Priest, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Sanya-Aguda, Surulere, Lagos, Rev. Fr. Raymond Anoliefo, regarding the coming papal conclave, corroborated Omonokhua, saying it is essential to note the following: The Catholic Church, in its wisdom, entrusts the election of the Pope to the College of Cardinals, guided by the Holy Spirit. It is also essential to emphasise emphatically that the process is profoundly spiritual and devoid of unnecessary politics and speculation.

Anoliefo further responded to the following related questions:

Who are the likely cardinals to succeed Pope Francis?

It’s important to note that the Holy Spirit ultimately guides the outcome of the conclave. Predictions remain speculative and shouldn’t be given too much attention. However, let me state that every cardinal who participates in the conclave and is under 80 is eligible to be the next Holy Father.

How many Africans are likely to vote in the conclave?

According to the latest data, about 18 African cardinals are eligible to participate in the conclave, representing approximately 13 per cent of the electors. I hope I’m correct?

What is Africa’s or Nigeria’s interest as a priest recently said that an African Pope would do Nigerians no good?

The Catholic Church is universal, transcending national and continental boundaries. While representation from diverse regions enriches the Church, the primary concern is the spiritual and pastoral leadership of the Pope. An African Pope would symbolise the Church’s universality. Still, the focus remains on the individual’s fidelity to Christ and the Church’s mission, not the skin colour or the region from which he emerges. Whom the Holy Spirit has anointed as the next Pope can come from any part of the world. Fidelity to Christ and His mission is central and fundamental.

Is Cardinal Okpaleke the only Nigerian/African to vote? Are there others under 80 years old who will vote?

No, he is not! Cardinal Peter Ebere Okpaleke is the only Nigerian cardinal eligible to vote in the conclave. However, about 18 African cardinals under 80 can participate in the election.

Some Nigerians/Africans are concerned over the non-emergence of a Pope of African descent throughout history.

While the Church has not yet had a Pope of African descent in recent centuries, it’s essential to recognise that the papacy’s significance lies in its spiritual leadership rather than geographic origin. The world’s version of politics is colouring our mindset, and we tend to impose such ideas and ideologies on the affairs of the Church. The Church continues to grow in Africa, and African clergy play vital roles in its mission.

Let me restate emphatically that the election of a Pope is guided by the Holy Spirit, focusing on the individual’s ability to shepherd the universal Church. As an African/Nigerian Catholic, the idea of a Pope from our region will certainly gladden my heart; however, we know full well that where the Pope comes from pales to nothingness in the grand scheme of things, and it is always about what God’s plan for the Pope and the Church is. Fidelity to Christ and His Church should be the utmost in our desire, prayers, and wishes for a Pope.

In all matters, the faithful and God’s people are encouraged to pray for the guidance of the Holy Spirit during the conclave, trusting in God’s providence for the Church’s future.

