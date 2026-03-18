…As Adeleke Reaffirms Support For Tinubu’s Re-Election

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has reaffirmed his support for President Bola Tinubu’s reelection in 2027.

Adeleke made the declaration yesterday in Osogbo while addressing cabinet members, special advisers and top government officials, according to a statement by his spokesperson, Malam Olawale Rasheed.

The governor said the crisis affecting local governments in the state had not changed his position, noting that he had been backing Tinubu during his time in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He said: “We have no problem with President Tinubu.

He is our leader. “He represents the South-West, and I reaffirm our endorsement of Mr President for re-election in the best interest of the region,” he said.

Adeleke also thanked residents for supporting Accord Party (AP), which he described as “its growing popularity spreading beyond Osun State.”

He said the government would sustain the delivery of democratic dividends with renewed focus on youths, women and workers, alongside investments in infrastructure, agro-industrialisation, education and healthcare.