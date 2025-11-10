…As ADC Rejects Results, Alleges Massive Vote Buying

The candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Saturday’s Anambra State governorship election John Nwosu has rejected the results returning Governor Charles Soludo to power for a second term. In a statement yesterday, described the election as a “ruse and total subversion of the people’s will”.

Soludo, candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), was declared the winner of the election, with 422,664 votes. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chief Returning Officer Edogha Omoregie, who announced the results on Sunday, said Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was second with 99,445 votes, while Nwosu scored 8,208.

However, Nwosu stated that the people had not spoken, alleging that the election was marred by massive vote-buying and financial inducements at polling units across the state. He said his mission was not at all costs but to redefine governance and build a new Anambra anchored on values, transparency, and devoid of corruption.

Nwosu said: “In almost every polling unit, voters were openly induced with cash ranging from N3,000 to N20,000, turning the entire process into a marketplace rather than a democratic exercise. “This is a national embarrassment and a direct assault on the integrity of our democracy; it was a win bought with cash and a loss for democracy.

"True victory is judged not by the outcome but by the integrity of the process. "An election riddled with corruption, manipulation, and vote trading cannot and will never represent the voice of the people."