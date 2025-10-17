New Telegraph

October 17, 2025
…As Abductors Of Retired Headmaster Demand N4m Ransom

Abductors of a retired headmaster in Aiyegunle, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, Eliaser Olorunloju, are demanding for a ransom of N4 million.

Meanwhile, a woman in the same area simply identified as Mrs Alao escaped from her abductors after she raised the alarm while they were trying to take her away.

Olorunloju was kidnaped seven days ago near a Fulani settlement around Ayetoroalong the dilapidated IgarraUneme-Nekhua–Ibillo Road, while going back to Ugboshiele, Igarra, headquarters of the local government where he was said to have gone to make photocopies of documents ahead of his son’s resumption at a tertiary institution.

A resident in the area, Kayode Alabi said they are under siege and called on the government and security agencies to come to their rescue as he said everybody in the area runs home before 4 pm daily for fear of being kidnapped.

