… As Abductors Of 6 Nigerian Law School Students Demand N120m Ransom

The abductors of six Nigerian Law School students have reportedly demanded a ransom of N20m for each victim, it has been revealed.

The students were reportedly kidnapped in Benue State by suspected gunmen while travelling from Onitsha, Anambra State, to the Yola campus of the Nigerian Law School in Adamawa State on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the late hours of Saturday, as the students were on their way to resume academic activities at the Yola campus of the Nigerian Law School, scheduled to reopen on Monday, following their court externship break.

Sources at the Yola campus of the Nigerian Law School said on Sunday evening that the suspected gunmen had established contact with relatives and colleagues of the victims to negotiate ransom payment.

The kidnappers were said to have contacted the families shortly after the abduction, demanding a staggering N20 million for each student, making it N120 million for the six victims.

In the chilling phone call, they allegedly boasted that their victims were targeted because they are “big men’s children,” and warned that time was running out.

One of the students, Chisom, recounted how he initially dismissed the news until he tried to reach some of the victims. He said, “We heard the news this morning (Sunday) that some of our classmates were abducted. I didn’t want to believe it, so I started making a few calls because I know all of them.

I tried to call three of the victims, but their numbers were switched off. “When I tried one of them again, he picked up the call.

There was noise in the background, but when he finally spoke, he screamed that he had been kidnapped and told a colleague to send N20m for his release.” He further disclosed that he spoke with another classmate based in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, who had already heard about the incident.

“He told me he’d been aware of the abduction since Thursday. According to him, the wife of one of the victims reached out to inform him about it. That was when we confirmed that the kidnapping happened in Benue State,” he added.