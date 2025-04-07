…As Abbas Urges Monarch To Unite Nigerians

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has congratulated the new Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, on a successful coronation on Saturday.

Oba Owoade became the 46th Alaafin of Oyo and succeeded the 45th Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, who passed away in April 2022.

The speaker, in his congratulatory message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, welcomed the Oyo people, and the Yoruba as a whole to a new era, urging the monarch to use his revered position to unify the people.

Abbas, while noting the significance of the Alaafin in Yorubaland, and as one of the top traditional rulers in the country, urged Oba Owoade to use his influence on the people positively.

The speaker, who is a prince of the Zazzau Emirate in Zaria, restated his commitment to empowering traditional rulers in the country with constitutional roles.

He stressed that traditional rulers, as critical stakeholders and natural leaders in African society, should be given their due regard. Speaker Abbas wished Oba Owoade a successful reign and prayed for peace in his kingdom.

