As 9 Students Kidnapped On East-West Road, Released 3 Days After

Nine students kidnapped on the East-West Road, along the Ughelli-Patani Expressway in Delta State have regained their freedom. The kidnappers had waylaid the students at gunpoint while they were travelling on the popular corridor on Good Friday of the Easter festivity. An eyewitness said the victims were travelling in a Sienna Bus from Calabar in the night of the fateful day when the hoodlums hijacked their vehicle around Evwreni axis of the East-West Road in the state.

Their vehicle was seized and swiftly diverted by kidnappers to their hideout. It was learnt that for three days, their whereabouts could not be ascertained as several calls being put across to their phones did not go through. Their personal belongings, including phones, laptops, identity cards, jewelries, wrist watches and monies were snatched.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Bright Edafe in Asaba yesterday said they were released late Monday night under intense condition. He said, “All the nine victims have regained their freedom unhurt.” According to him, the Joint Task Force (JTF) troop in the Niger Delta, nicknamed, ‘Operation Delta Safe,’ rescued the victims abducted by the armed gunmen.