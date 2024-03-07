Aruna Vows to Fight on After Losing Elusive African Games Gold

Africa’s highest- ranked table tennis player, Aruna Quadri, has expressed his determination to continue his pursuit of an elusive gold medal at the African Games. Aruna was defeated 4-3 by his arch- rival Omar Assar in the final of the men’s singles event of the 2024 African Games.

The match was highly anticipated, with both players entertaining fans with their impressive skills. Despite Aru- na’s effort, it was Assar who emerged victorious, claiming the second gold medal for Egypt at the games.

Aruna praised the level of competition and vowed to keep fighting for the gold medal he desires. “It’s really hard, but of course, we keep fighting and fighting. It’s not about winning all the time, it’s about sportsmanship.

“This is why we are professional, this is what we are made to do, it’s always a very difficult match. “It shows that the level of the competition is improving,” he said.