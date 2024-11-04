Aruna Stings Harimoto In WTT Champions Frankfurt

Share

Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna electrified the Süwag Energie Arena with a remarkable performance on the opening day of the WTT Champions Frankfurt 2024.

Aruna, ranked 21st in the world, pulled off a stunning 3-2 comeback victory against Japan’s No. 5 seed, Tomokazu Harimoto, with scores of (7-11, 11-13, 11-5, 14-12, 11-3).

This victory marked Aruna’s significant win of the day, thrilling the German fans with what can be described as one of his best displays in recent times. Despite Harimoto’s strong start, winning the first two games, Aruna’s resilience shone through.

He fought back fiercely, much to the admiration of the crowd, and forced a decider. In the fifth and final game, Aruna played with immense confidence and freedom, dominating the fast exchanges and shifting the momentum firmly in his favour.

His powerful backhand at 10-3 sealed the match, earning him a place in the round of 16 and his secondever match win at the WTT Champions level, following his first win in Montpellier last week.

