Aruna searches for elusive men’s singles title in Ghana

The only medal missing on the continental medal tray of Quadri Aruna is the men’s singles title at the African Games. Aruna, who is Africa’s highest-ranked player in the world and considered the most successful African table tennis player in recent times, will be heading to his fourth African Games in Accra, Ghana with the sole aim of breaking the jinx of missing the men’s singles title twice in the last two editions.

When he made his debut at the African Games in 2011 in Maputo, Mozambique, Aruna worked his way to the semifinal where he finished fourth in the men’s singles. But at the 2015 edition in Brazzaville, the world number 12 improved his medal colour to silver after losing to Omar Assar in a close contest that ended 4-3 in favour of the Egyptian. Aruna again showed his class at the 2019 edition in Rabat, Morocco when he singlehandedly stopped Omar Assar from reclaiming the title in the semifinal stage only to lose the title to his compatriot – Olajide Omotayo in the final.