Aruna, Meshref To Defend Titles At 2025 ITTF Africa Cup

Defending champions, Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna and Egypt’s Dina Meshref, are set to defend their titles at the 2025 ITTF Africa Cup in Tunis, Tunisia, from February 25 to 27.

In addition to the titles, players will compete for spots at the 2025 ITTF World Cup in Macao, China, this April. As the first tournament on the ITTF Africa calendar, the event promises to be explosive, with many of the continent’s top players heading to Tunisia next week.

The semifinalists in both the men’s and women’s events will secure their places at the expanded ITTF World Cup. The El-Menzah Sports Palace, a multi-purpose arena with a capacity of 5,500 spectators, will host the three-day, $25,000 prize money tournament.

Aruna will renew his longtime rivalry with Egypt’s Omar Assar. Aruna, the most decorated player in the tournament’s history, has won the title five times (2024, 2017, 2016, 2014, and 2009).

Assar has also claimed the title five times (2023, 2022, 2019, 2018, and 2015), but Aruna has appeared in more finals. Other notable players include Benin’s Abdel-Kabir Salifou, Congo Brazzaville’s Saheed Idowu, and Tunisia’s Wa s s i m Essid, who will be looking to cause upsets.

On the women’s side, ninetime champion Dina Meshref will defend her crown against rising star and compatriot Hana Goda, the continent’s number-one ranked player, and 2024 runner-up Mariam Alhodaby.

