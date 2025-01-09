Aruna, Meshref Open 2025 With WTT Star Contender Doha

Share

Quadri Aruna will kick off his New Year campaign as the fifth seed at the WTT Star Contender Doha, which began on Wednesday with the main draw at the Lusail Sports Arena in Doha, Qatar.

Also, Egypt’s Dina Meshref will commence her quest for glory in the second round of the Women’s Singles against China’s Chen Yi.

The 2024 Africa Cup champion is making a return to the international scene after excusing herself from the 2024 African Championships in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Aruna, who started 2025 as the second highest-rated African, is ranked 21st in the latest ITTF rankings, just behind Egypt’s Omar Assar, who is ranked 18th in the world As one of the topranked players at the WTT Star Contender Doha, Aruna is seeded No.

5, following Japan’s Tomokazu Harimoto, Germa – ny’s Dan Qui, Germany’s Patrick Franciska, and Slovenia’s Darko Jorgic, who are the top four seeds in the Men’s Singles.

Share

Please follow and like us: