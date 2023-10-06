Aruna Joins Saudi Club in Lucrative Deal

Foremost African table tennis player, Quadri Aruna, has signed with Saudi Arabian club, Khaleej Aruna made the switch from German club TTC RhönSprudel Maberzell Fulda.

At 35 years old, Aruna is currently ranked 16th in the world, with his highest-ever ranking being 10th in May 2022, making him the first African to achieve this feat.

He has represented Nigeria at the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, and World Cup and won a silver medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

In the men’s singles competition at the 2014 World Cup, he reached the quarterfinals. In the 2017 ITTF World Challenge Bulgaria Open, he made it to the semi-finals, where he was narrowly defeated by the eventual winner, Dimitrij Ovtcharov.

Aruna was ranked number 30 in world table tennis in 2014 and was named the Star Player of the Year by the International Table Tennis Federation.