Aruna, Fatimo, Other Clinch W’Cup Spots

Share

Africa’s top table tennis talents have clinched their places in the 2025 ITTF World Cup by advancing to the semifinals of the ongoing ITTF Africa Cup in Tunis.

The standout players include Quadri Aruna, Omar Assar, Hana Goda, Dina Meshref, Mariam Alhodaby, and Fatimo Bello.

Hana Goda of Egypt was the first to secure her ticket with a commanding 4-1 victory over Tunisia’s Maram Zoghlami. Following her lead, Nigeria’s Fatimo Bello also triumphed 4-1 against Tunisian teenager Ela Saidi.

Omar Assar, a fivetime Africa Cup champion, faced a tougher challenge. The Egyptian was pushed to his limits by Algeria’s Mehdi Bouloussa in the men’s quarterfinals but ultimately prevailed 4-2 to qualify for the World Cup.

Benin Republic’s Abdel-Kader Salifou earned his maiden ITTF World Cup ticket after defeating Egypt’s Mohamed El-Beiali 4-1 in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, nine-time African Cup champion Dina Meshref of Egypt overwhelmed Nigeria’s Aminat Fasho – la to make her return to the ITTF World Cup.

Mariam Alhodaby added a third ticket for Egypt with a dominant 4-0 win over Algeria’s Lynda Logrhaibi, securing her place in Macao, China.

Share

Please follow and like us: