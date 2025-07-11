Aruna Crashes Out Of WTT US Smash After Defeat To World No. 4

Quadri Aruna has crashed out of the men’s singles event at the ongoing World Table Tennis (WTT) US Smash in Las Vegas, following a narrow 3-2 defeat to Japan’s Tomokazu Harimoto in a thrilling round of 32 clash at the Orleans Arena.

Harimoto, currently ranked No. 4 in the world, started strongly and dominated the first set with an emphatic 11-1 win.

However, Aruna responded impressively, taking the second and third sets 11-8, 11-8, and getting the crowd behind him in the process.

The 22-year-old Japanese star regained momentum, clinching the final two sets 11-8 and 11-5 to seal a 3-2 victory and secure his place in the round of 16. Quadri, ranked No. 20 in the world, thus exited the tournament despite a spirited performance.