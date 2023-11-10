Aruna Confirmed For WTT Finals In Doha

Quadri Aruna has been listed as the 15th player to qualify for the season-ending WTT Finals for the top 16 players in the world.

The Nigerian will be making his third appearance at the WTT Finals after he was confirmed on Thursday, November 9, as the latest qualifier among the top 16 that are expected to compete at the event taking place in Doha, Qatar.

The WTT Finals is regarded as the peak of the WTT Series, and it provides the opportunity for the best 16 men’s players in the world to battle for a share of $340,000 prize money at stake as well as ranking points to shore up their rating for their qualification for Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Aruna remains the only African player to have featured in the WTT Finals having competed at the maiden edition in Singapore as well as the 2022 edition in China.

In his maiden outing, the Nigerian caused a major upset after beating world number eight Liang Jingkun of China 3-1 to hit the quarterfinal while he was beaten by Brazil’s Hugo Calderano to exit the tournament.