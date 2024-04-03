Aruna Blows Hot, Slams World Table Tennis Body Over ‘Undeserved’ Sanctions

Erstwhile Africa’s number one ranked player Aruna Quadri has described as unjust the sanctions placed on him by the World Table Tennis, WTT, for not featuring in the World Championships and the WTT Championship in Korea last month. In an outpour of emotions in a statement on his Facebook page on yesterday, the 35-year-old lamented that he was unduly penalised by Tee world body after he was docked points that made him drop to 19 in the rankings.

He was also fined for missing the two tournaments. He expressed displeasure about the punitive measures despite informing the world body of his poor health and involvement in club activities at the time both tournaments were held in the Asian country. He accused the body of racism. He said: “My first sin is because I was sick with chronic diarrhoea.

I was not able to participate in the World Championships in Korea, and I could not get a doctor’s report on time while in a sick bed. My appeal was rejected because I am black and I am from Africa and Nigeria. “My second sin is because I decided to represent my clubs that are paying my salary, and I could not participate in the WTT Championships in Korea. “Meanwhile, I informed WTT one month before the start of the WTT Championships in Korea that I had club engagements.