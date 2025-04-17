New Telegraph

April 17, 2025
Aruna, African Stars Crash Out Of ITTF World Cup

Africa’s campaign at the 2025 ITTF World Cup in Macao, China, ended early as Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna and Egypt’s trio — Dina Meshref, Omar Assar, and Hana Goda — all failed to reach the second round of the prestigious tournament.

Egypt’s Omar Assar, the reigning ITTF Africa Cup champion, was the first to bow out after losing 3-1 to South Korea’s Jaehyun.

The Korean praised Assar’s skills, saying, “He’s an excellent player, so I had to prepare well, and thankfully it paid off.” Dina Meshref also gave a solid fight but couldn’t get past China’s Man Kuai, losing 3-1 in their clash.

Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna was Africa’s last hope, but the star failed to build on a strong start and suffered a surprising 4-0 defeat to Sweden’s Anton Kallberg, ending the continent’s journey at the tournament.

With all African players out, attention now shifts to the next international outings where the continent will hope for better results.

