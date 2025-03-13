Arukwe Replies Critics, Says Taking Care Of Your Woman Doesn’t Make You Simp

Share

Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe has reacted to the backlash over his portrayal of Odogwu Obiora in Omoni Oboli’s latest film, Love In Every Word.

New Telegraph reports that the Arukwe who played a very vital character as a wealthy Igbo man lavishly spoils his partner, Chioma (played by Bambam), in Omoni Oboli’s hit movie, which has sparked reactions among internet users.

While many, particularly female audiences, praised the role as an ideal representation of how men should treat their partners, some male viewers accused the film of promoting an exaggerated sense of financial responsibility in relationships.

An Instagram user, @Himp2million who voiced his disapproval, said, “Anambra men are not simps. Your movie is liked only by ladies who have always had the illusion of an odogwu that’ll spend his last dime on them.”

Similarly, a Facebook user, Chidozie Odogwudozilla Nnachor, has expressed strong disapproval of how Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe portrayed Igbo men in Love in Every Word, where he starred alongside Big Brother Naija alum Bambam.

READ ALSO: How I Was Paid N2k For Movie Roles – Uzor Arukwe.

Actors Should Learn To Accept Criticism – Uzor Arukwe.

My Role In ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ Most Difficult Ever – Uzor Arukwe. According to Chidozie, Arukwe who has previously spoken about being overlooked in the industry, is harming the image of Igbo men in a way that could take generations to undo. He argued that the actor’s performance reinforced a misleading and damaging stereotype. Criticizing Arukwe’s speech in the film, Chidozie insisted that no Igbo man speaks in such a manner, describing his accent as “long, drooling, and cringy.” However, his fans have applauded and commended him for his exceptional performance in the movie, urging him to shun critics. Addressing the backlash, Arukwe asserted that providing for one’s partner is a sign of responsibility, not weakness. He wrote, “Taking care of your woman and spending money on her doesn’t make you a simp. It only makes you a responsible man. “How else do you show love to your partner if you can’t take care of their needs from the abundance of your wealth?”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

