Arubayi-Ifeka Set To Empower Women In Tech

Delta-born Erica Arubayi-Ifeka is set to empower women who are planning to make technology their way of life and for future transformation of different sector in the country.

In a world where technology is reshaping industries, Arubayi-Ifeka, stands as a beacon of innovation, leadership, and resilience.

With over 12 years of rich experience, she has cemented her reputation as a transformative force across energy, banking, retail, education, and investment management sectors.

With a résumé that boasts associations with world-renowned organisations such as Shell International, GTBank, Segen Energy, ARM Asset Management, Cabot Financial, and IDCA SA, ArubayiIfeka has played pivotal roles in driving high-impact change.

Her domain expertise in Human Resources (HR) and Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) has set her apart as a dynamic leader who bridges the gap between technology and people-driven solutions.

According to her, she is passionate about helping women unlock their unique value propositions, amplifying their voices and preparing them for leadership in a competitive world.

“Your brand is your promise to the world,” she said. “It’s not just about credentials; it’s about how you show up and the impact you create.”

