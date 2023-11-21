ARUA: Scholars, researchers, others recommit to Africa’s development

Focus Theirs was a consensus: How to break new grounds for tertiary education in Africa by painstakingly refocusing, redefining and repositioning tertiary institutions, and specifically chart a new direction that will optimally oil the wheel of university education in the continent. These are part of the major concerns of university eggheads, Vice-Chancellors, researchers and scholars from 17 African universities, as well as American and European institutions, as they converged on University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, main campus, where they beamed searchlight and compare notes on various challenges of mitigating against the continent and how to deploy quality research and university education to navigate the problems. The three-day conference was the 4th International Biennial Conference of the African Research Universities Alliance (ARUA), which brings together scholars and researchers from the 17-member universities of ARUA, as well as policymakers from universities, research institutions, government, industry, civil society, international organisations and other major stakeholders to reflect on the pathways of reimagining the future of higher education institutions (HEIs) and education in Africa.

The theme of this year’s conference, hosted in the University of Lagos for the first time, was “Reimagining the Future of Higher Education in Africa.” The African Research Universities Alliance (ARUA), which comprises 17-member universities/prominent research institutions across 10 African countries, as part of its thematic focus offers a veritable platform for participants to engage in meaningful discussions, share groundbreaking research, and collaboratively explore innovative solutions that would shape the trajectory of higher education in Africa. Opening Setting the tone of the Conference, the Chairman of Local Organising Committee (LOC) of ARUA 4th Biennial Conference, Prof Grace Otinwa, noted that the theme of the conference resonates deeply with the transformative journey envisioned for the continent.

Though the challenges facing higher education institutions are numerous and multifaceted, ARUA strongly believes that it is within these challenges that opportunities could be initiated to redefine and elevate the quality of higher education offered in Africa. “But let us not only reimagine the future of higher education in Africa, let us also commit ourselves to turning these visions into tangible realities that will uplift our societies,” she said. Prof Otinwa further stated: “Navigating the complexities and challenges of the 21st Century has made clear that the future of our countries, our region and indeed our world is tied to the quality of education we are able to provide as universities. Therefore, your role at this Conference is to contribute uniquely and significantly to designing the pathways for that future.”

Given the huge intellectual, financial and material resources invested in organising the Conference, the LOC chair urged participants to actively leverage the opportunity to build lasting, academic, economic and social connections that will leapfrog Africa development, in particular. Welcoming the participants to UNILAG (the host university), the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Folasade Ogunsola, expressed firm belief that universities, as a universal phenomenon, have both educational and social functions, and besides, knowledge institutions have critical roles to play in convening evidence gathering across disciplines and dissemination across sectors, horizon scanning (clarifying and defining boundaries for emerging technologies and new areas of inquiry), as well as raising awareness through teaching and advocacy alongside stakeholders, policy makers and the public. Speaking further at the opening ceremony of the three-day International Biennial Conference at the Tayo Aderinokun Hall of the 61-year-old ivory tower, Prof Ogunsola, hinted that the business of universities is to imagine a desired future for Africa and to establish the steps required to produce a new generation of African thinkers and doers that can take the continent to the desired future.

She, however, noted that as universities, they are confident that Africa has the capability to realise its full potential in development, culture and peace, and to establish flourishing, inclusive and prosperous societies. Thus, the Vice-Chancellor, reiterated that universities are committed and bounded to act together towards achieving the aspirations of a prosperous Africa based on inclusive growth and sustainable development; as an integrated continent, politically united based on the ideals of PanAfricanism and the vision of Africa’s Renaissance, among others. According to her, ARUA over the years has been at the forefront of redirecting scholars and universities’ collective thinking towards intentionally addressing the existential crises that bedevil Africa, and its people To this end, the Vice-Chancellor echoed that UNILAG aligns with this goal and hence its research and development culture prioritises addressing urgent societal challenges, particularly within the framework of global agreements, while pursuing an overarching agenda to be a ‘Future Ready’ university. Prof Ogunsola, therefore, encouraged participants to use the conference to network with one another, both accomplished and emerging researchers, even as she expressed gratitude to the Carnegie Corporation, the European Guild and other partners and sponsors for prioritising academic cooperation with Africa. Addressing the participants, the Chairman of ARUA Board and ViceChancellor of Makerere University, Kampala, Uganda, Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe said education is the surest way to transform Africa.

He recalled that unfortunately Africa has run through a lot of setbacks, which to him, the biggest setback was the wrong advice given to African governments by the World Bank, which claimed that higher education is a private investment and that African governments should not invest in higher education. To him, that was the worst crime committed by the World Bank against Africa as many African governments started believing them and for quite some time African governments were not investing in higher education. This, Nawangwe noted, actually led to the decline in some of Africa’s higher institutions and it became the worst for the continent. However, the ARUA Chair stated that the World Bank had since repented by trying to make amends and now encouraging African governments to invest in education. According to Nawangwe, African universities have since multiplied from between 200 and 500 to more than 2,500 universities in just two decades, while the number is increasing.

But, however, he stated that this is still smaller than the number of universities in China, which has the same population as Africa. Again, Nawangwe explained that the World Bank also committed another crime against Africa by saying that if Africa is to move out of poverty, the continent must produce 100,000 PhDs in the next 10 years, while China with the same population as Africa, it said, is to produce 100,000 PhDs every year. “Why should the World Bank say that Africa must do what China should do in one year for 10 years,” the Board Chair queried, saying indeed, African universities must be fast and move intentionally to increase the number of researchers in Africa. And, to him, that is the only sure way to solve Africa’s problems in order to move the continent away from poverty or remove poverty from Africa.

Nawangwe, the outgoing Chair, who has served the Board in that capacity for three years, described ARUA as the most vibrant organisation of universities in Africa to lead that transformation as the organisation has brought together the best minds in Africa to solve all these problems, and for the researchers to lead the transformation that is desired. Meanwhile, the biggest issue in Africa is the population growth, which he said, is increasing rapidly, while that of other continents is declining. Towards this end, he said that the young and vibrant African researchers in the quest to transform the continent should ask themselves many pertinent questions, especially about “how to feed this population, and how do we make sure that the population is healthy, or how do we make sure that the conflict in Africa diminished even if it does not reduce the African population.”

“These are the pertinent questions the researchers must begin to ask themselves so as to reduce poverty in Africa; and to make the continent more stable,” Nawangwe added, saying all these among other critical issues are what ARUA is set out to interrogate through the conference with a view to bringing solutions to the challenges facing African continent. Meanwhile, in his goodwill message, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Mr Tolani Sule Akibu, however, said that “as a continent and government, we all stand in the precipice of progress where the dreams and aspirations of the students, educators, and policymakers converge. Therefore, in navigating the complexities of the modern world, the governor hinted that this requires the acquisition of a higher education which is recognised as a beacon of enlightenment, which will guide us towards a future defined by knowledge, innovation and collaboration.

Based on this, he lauded the African Research Universities Alliance for being at the forefront of driving the change and innovation in higher education across Africa, saying through collaborative efforts, research and knowledge sharing; ARUA has paved the way for transformative advancements in the continent’s education landscape. According to him, this is a moment of immense opportunity, where the universities have the power to create lasting impact and shape the destiny of the African continent through quality research and university education delivery. The governor said: “We acknowledge the challenges that persist in the realm of higher education, yet, within these challenges lie opportunities for transformation and progress. “In this mosaic of stories, we found ourselves united by a common purpose to re-imagine higher education in Africa and empower the next generation of leaders, innovators, and change makers. “Together, we can break barriers, bridge gaps, and build a future that is inclusive, equitable and prosperous.”

He, therefore, further challenged the conference, and participants that it is our collective responsibility to address the barriers that hinder the full realisation of Africa’s academic potential. Communique Meanwhile, rising from the 4th Biennial International Conference of ARUA there is the call on participants to forge unity of purpose, ensuring focused engagement with the government institutions and policymakers, as well as to deepen research collaboration among African universities to address and solve the continental challenges. At the Policy Roundtable and Wrap-Up session, held on Friday with the theme: “Global Challenges and the Implications for Research at African Universities,” the Conference, which ended on a high note, decried the one per cent research contribution coming from Africa to the global research community. Worried by this development, it therefore, stressed the need for researchers and research institutions in Africa to re-double their efforts in impact-driven research especially in food security, growth and sustainability.

The Conference also charged African researchers and scholars to see Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a problem-solving tool and not allow it to worsen the unemployment crises on the continent. The Policy Roundtable and Wrap-Up session presided over by the Secretary-General of ARUA, Prof Ernest Aryeetey, lauded the idea and objectives of ARUA, and called for a transition from mere rhetoric to reality. The Conference, therefore, identified technology and Artificial Intelligence, population growth and climate change as major factors which would affect Africa and Africans in the decades ahead. Thus, it underscored the need for researchers in Africa to mobilise indigenous resources, influence government policymakers and engage foreign donors in a constructive manner without sabotaging the originality of their research. On funding challenges, the participants also advocated the need for governments in Africa to ensure increased funding of tertiary education institutions with a view to addressing the overreliance on foreign governments for financial interventions which oftentimes influence research focuses and objectives.

The Conference also emphasised the need for managements of higher education institutions in Africa to lay good examples of leadership by promoting research efforts, which are geared towards national and continental needs. Besides, concerns were raised over the continually dwindling commitment to funding tertiary education by many African countries, a development, which it said, has continued to hamper quality of research and its communication. To tackle the funding challenges confronting the delivery of university education in Africa, there was a call for indigenous funding of research with a view to guaranteeing originality and warding off undue influences of external funders. In her goodwill message to close the Conference, Prof Ogunsola applauded all participants and resource persons for the quality and robust discussions and recommendations raised by participants at the conference. Appraising the conference, the Vice-Chancellor, who expressed delight of its success, passed a vote of confidence in ARUA’s ability to fulfill its mandate by ensuring unity of purpose and following through with every recommendation to break new grounds for tertiary education in Africa.

Sub-themes Several papers delivered and presented at the various plenary sessions, include: “Reinventing Higher Education in the 21st Century: Bridging the Gap Between National Agendas and Transnational Challenges;” “Understanding the Changing Dynamics of Higher Education: A Global Perspective;” “Partnerships and collaboration in scholarship: crossing and eliminating boundaries;” “Mapping the Academic Landscape: A Bibliometric Journey Through Higher Education in Africa;” ‘Transnational Education on Tides of Change.” In one of the sessions, Prof Peter Maassen, keynote address, centered on “The Impact of Digital Technologies on the University’s Primary Processes – Possible Implications for African Universities,” while the other subthemes include, among others, “Technology and Changing Higher Education Practice: How Should African Universities Respond?”; “Digital innovation and transformation of HEIs in Africa: opportunities, challenges, and responses;” “Tech and Teams: The Promise of Webinars and Global Classrooms;” “African universities can enhance teaching and learning using technology by leveraging opportunities;” “Preparing the future student for Africa’s development: how should African Universities respond through its research and pedagogy?” Participants Some key participants at the conference were the Chairman of ARUA Board and Vice-Chancellor of Makerere University, Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe; ARUA Secretary General and former Vice-Chancellor, University of Ghana, Prof. Ernest Aryeetey; Director, School Oriental and African Studies, London, Prof Adam Habib; Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, Prof Folasade Ogunsola and the management of the university; Guild Lead on Africa-Europe Clusters of Research Excellence and former SG, The Guild, Prof. Jan Palmowski. ; Deans of Faculties & Directors of Centres; members of the ARUA