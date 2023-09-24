Artu Condemns Killing Of Community Leader In Plateau

…Urges Security Agents To Fish Out Perpetrators of the Act

From Musa Pam, Jos

The Transition Committee Chairman of Mangu Local Government Council of Plateau state Hon Markus Artu, has strongly condemned the killing of Ardo of Panyam, Adamu Idris Gabdo.

The Chairman in a Press statement he signed and issued on Sunday in Jos described the Killing as barbaric and an act of Criminality by enemies of Plateau who are against the Peace currently enjoyed in the State.

Artu while condemning the act assured the people that security operatives are on the trail of the Perpetrators of this evil act and will soon be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

The Chairman who on behalf of the entire Mangu Council Authority distanced itself from the incident said the People of Mangu had since resolved to live in peace with each other, irrespective of tribe or religion and would not allow anyone to come between them.

He described the incident as a deliberate act by hoodlums who are hell-bent on throwing the Council Area into another round of Chaos at a time when relative peace has been achieved and the people are returning to their ancestral homes due to many efforts made by the State Government under the leadership of State Governor Barr. Caleb Mutfwang.

While appealing for calm among residents, Artu further urged them to go about their lawful activity cautioning them against taking the laws into their hands as the Government was doing everything possible to sustain the Peace already being enjoyed in the state.

Ardo, Adamu Idris Gabdo, was reported to have been killed by yet-to-be-identified criminals in the wee hours of Saturday 23, September 2023.