Artsvocacy: NAS Exhibition Initiates Advocacy For Public Good

In a landmark event celebrating art as a catalyst for social change, the National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) has hosted its first-ever Art Exhibition in Imo State.

The exhibition, themed “Artsvocacy,” showcased works by NAS members, using artistic expression to advocate for a better society and amplify underrepresented voices.

Marking a significant milestone since the association’s founding at the University of Ibadan in 1952 by Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka and others, the exhibition brought together artists affiliated with NAS.

NAS Capon, Dr. Joseph Oteri, emphasized the event’s core purpose: “This exhibition highlights art’s vital role as an agent for advocacy and social progress.

It reflects how our modern society, bridges cultural divides, and amplifies voices that might otherwise go unheard through art.”