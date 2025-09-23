New Telegraph

September 23, 2025
Arts Programmes Can Help Prevent Heart Disease, Diabetes –Study

A new study has found that Art can be a powerful public health resource which can help prevent some of the world’s biggest killers: heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and other non-communicable diseases, which account for 74 per cent of preventable deaths worldwide.

That’s the takeaway from a new international study, commissioned by the Jameel Arts and Health Lab, that examined nearly 100 research projects from 27 countries to consider arts programmes, such as music, dance, theater, storytelling and other creative and cultural activities.

The findings are published in ‘Nature Medicine’. The release of these findings comes just one week before an international meeting convened by the World Health Organisation dedicated to the prevention of non-communicable diseases (NCDs). The study adds timely evidence to inform global commitments around disease prevention, showcasing how the arts are a public health resource and have the potential to strengthen health care systems.

