Arts Minister, Musawa Rolls Out Plans For Nigeria’s Creative Industry

The Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa on Tuesday outlined plans to grow Nigeria’s creative sector.

Musawa who spoke in Abuja rolled out the ministry plans while unveiling the eight-point agenda in a video message to the creative Industries and other stakeholders.

She said, a strong creative and cultural economy is a key driver of growth and presents an opportunity to accelerate Nigeria’s development on a local and a global stage.

She noted that “the creative economy is an economy of ideas, innovation, and invention in the digital age, saying the scope of this sector is extensive and encompasses the production and distribution of ideas, goods and services that are the result of human creativity, skill, and talent across all aspects of Nigerian culture.”

She emphasised that “we have created a comprehensive eight-point plan that will deliver our collective vision for this sector.”

According to her, the Nigeria Destination 2030 is a national initiative designed to grow the arts, culture and creative economy under one united vision.

She pointed out that “skills development will be prioritised through comprehensive training programs to ensure all professionals within the economy are well-prepared to excel in their respective fields.

Also, we will fastrack the improvement, creation and implementation of policy frameworks that effectively stimulate increased revenue generation, job creation, and sustainable growth across the entire sector.”

Musawa said:” Our team is developing a comprehensive and effective strategy for the arts, culture, and creative economy; we are set out to facilitate the creation of Public-Private partnerships that will stimulate investment in the creative economy and expedite the development of critical infrastructure, technology, and innovation hubs.”

The minister disclosed that “our ambition to elevate the Nigerian industries, comprising Art, Culture & Creative industries to rank among the top 20 globally in terms of GDP contribution, wealth creation, employment, and poverty reduction in line with the agenda 2050 and to create enabling business environments.

She added that “under the renewed hope agenda of the presidency, we will provide the tools needed to accelerate growth across all creative economy sectors.

“We have multiple initiatives and projects planned such as creative hubs, a Nigeria cultural expo, a national entertainment centre, a national art gallery, innovative publishing partnerships and a gaming sandbox project.

We are building a global standard film festival, a culinary academy led by a Michelin star chef and a fashion foundry.”