Arts Minister Breaks Silence, Says ‘I’m A Corps Member’

The new Minister of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa has finally broken her silence as she confirmed that she is a National Youth Services corps member in response to calls for her removal due to her participation in the programme.

In a statement titled “My personal statement on my status as a serving minister” made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, Musawa insisted she had broken no laws governing the NYSC, noting that her appointment by President Bola Tinubu came after a flurry of media criticism and false information about her.

She said, “It is true I am currently a corps member which I began eight months ago as a matter of duty and devotion to my country, having been unable to complete the scheme since I was first mobilised in 2001.

“There is no breach of any law or constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended regarding my current position as a minister and status as serving corps member.”

The Minister mentioned the constitution and the NYSC Act, claiming that neither document contained a provision stating that a serving corps member could not be appointed to political office by the President of Nigeria or any other appointing body.

“Equally, no part of our existing laws and NYSC Act says that a corps member must finish service before they can be appointed into political office. There are no legal or constitutional limitations whatsoever. I have not broken any law of Nigeria.”

She also referred to Justice Taiwo’s ruling in a matter before an Abuja-based Federal High Court in 2021, which stated that one is not required to show a first-degree certificate or any other certificate, including the NYSC certificate, to be appointed a minister in the nation.

Speaking about the delay in her NYSC programme, Musawa said, “I started the mandatory national service as a corps member deployed to Akwa-Ibom State in 2001 upon the completion of my university education. I could not complete the service the same year after my redeployment to Kaduna State due to family obligations.

“Despite this, it has been my personal resolve and commitment that I will always fulfil this national duty whenever I am opportune to do so.

“I applied to NYSC to be mobilised again for national service last year. NYSC graciously mobilised and deployed me to serve in Abuja where I have been serving for the last eight months before my current appointment as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” she added.

However, the minister urged Nigerians to assist her in her new position as she prepares to finish her NYSC programme in four months time.