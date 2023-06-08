Artist Charges Govt To Be More Responsive To Citizens

An international visual artist, and Nigeria’s representative in the Museum of the Americas (MoA) in Florida, United States of America. Sir Mbonu Emerem, has charged the government at all levels in the country to be more responsive to the citizens’ welfare and needs.

He made the call yesterday while addressing journalists in Aba, Abia State, where he lamented that the majority of Nigerians are traumatised by their living conditions.

Emerem therefore urged the political leaders to create a better pathway of success for millions of youths in the country, whom he said, graduate from universities every year without any direction of where to begin life from.

The Imo State-born globally celebrated visual artist, however, counseled the Nigerian youths to remain resolute and resilient, and not to lose hope in themselves, as doing so would be tantamount to self-destruction since the government has failed in its obligations.

He also urged them to look beyond their certificates and concentrate more on their skills and talents, adding that the current situation in Nigeria has completely placed the educated at a more disadvantage and open to public ridicule.