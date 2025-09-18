Artisans, Technicians Seek Govs, Stakeholders’ Support To Reduce Unemployment

The Association of Nigerian Artisans and Technicians (ASNAT) has urged governors and critical stakeholders to promote and support artisans and technicians in their respective states to reduce unemployment across the country.

The National Coordinator of ASNAT, Comrade Adeshina Akinyemi, made the appeal during a press conference to unveil plans for the second edition of the Nigerian Artisans and Technicians Exhibition Fair (NATEF), a platform dedicated to promoting skill development, craftsmanship, national unity and mutual acceptance.

Akinyemi said the five-day event from September 23 to 27 to be held at the Velodrome, National Stadium, Abuja, is to showcase Nigeria’s rich cultural diversity, promote cross-cultural understanding and foster business opportunities.

The National Coordinator of ASNAT said the NATEF 2025 is a working exhibition designed to stimulate economic growth by promoting local production to support artisans and technicians nationwide. He noted that the annual tourism event will attract international visitors to witness Nigerian artisans’ exceptional skills.

He said: “We envision NATEF as an annual tourism event, attracting international visitors to witness Nigerian artisans’ exceptional skills. “We urge all stakeholders, including state gover nors and lawmakers, to support NATEF by sponsoring local artisans and technicians. This event will showcase Nigeria’s rich cultural diversity, promote cross-cultural understanding, and foster business opportunities.