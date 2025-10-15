Artisans, Technicians Pledge To Advance Socioeconomic Welfare Of Nigerians

Artisans and technicians on the platform of the Association of Nigerian Artisans and Technicians (ASNAT), have expressed their readiness to hold the third edition of the Nigerian Artisans and Technicians’ Exhibitions and Fair (NATEF) in Lagos.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the National Coordinator of ASNAT, Comrade Adeshina Akinyemi, who said the upcoming edition will broaden partnerships for artisan empowerment and technical innovation.

Recall that the Second Edition of the Nigerian Artisans and Technicians’ Exhibitions and Fair was held at the Velodrome, National Stadium, Abuja, from September 23 to 27.

The event brought together thousands of artisans, technicians, government officials, and industry stakeholders under the theme, “Empowering Nigerian Artisans and Technicians for National Economic Development.” The event was organised to promote skill recognition and strengthen local content.

The Fair provided a national platform for artisans to display creativity, innovation, and technical proficiency across diverse trades. It also fostered partnerships between artisans, vocational institutions, and key public and private sector stakeholders.