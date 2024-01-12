Artisan Docked For Defrauding CP In Ondo

Bukola Bolaji, an artisan on Friday appeared before an Akure Magistrates’ Court for allegedly converting N300,000 belonging to the Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, CP Abiodun Asabi, to his personal use.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Simon Wada, had previously informed the court that the 38-year-old offender committed the offence on December 15, 2023.

Wada claimed that the defendant took the money on the promise of building 12 casement aluminium windows for the complainant, which he did not do.

He stated that the offence was against Section 418 and punished under Section 419 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The prosecutor urged the court to use its discretion in remanding the defendant in a detention facility so that the prosecution may present its witnesses against him. Meanwhile, the defendant, however, pled not guilty to the charge.

Mrs. R.O. Omosile, the defendant’s counsel, responded by requesting that the court grant the defendant liberal bail, stating that her client was assumed innocent under the law unless proven otherwise.

Omosile stated that if bail was granted, the offender would always be in court for hearings.

The Magistrate, Mr Damilola Sekoni, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two reputable sureties in the same amount. However, adjourned the case till March 15 for the mention.