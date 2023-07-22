Artificially-Ripened Foods: 420,000 People Die Annually From 600m Contaminated Food Cases, NAFDAC Warns

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has warned Nigerians on the dangers of consumption of contaminated foods and artificially-ripened fruits, as it said that an estimated 600m cases of food-borne illnesses annually occur globally with an estimated 420,000 people dying through it.

The agency, under its Director General, Prof. Christiana Adeyeye, disclosed this yesterday in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, during a sensitization workshop organized for journalists in the South Western part of Nigeria, held at the House of Chiefs, Agodi Government Secretariat.

The workshop, which had in attendance some officials of NAFDAC and other stakeholders in the health sector, had the theme: “Dangers of Drug Hawking and Ripening of Fruits with Carbide.” Participants were sensitized to the dangers inherent in just buying and consuming any type of fruits or drugs that attract them through their colour, noting that many of such are “hemlock” disguised for profit-making by the un-scrupulous elements in the society, to kill unsuspecting consumers by installments.”

Speaking on behalf of the DG on the topic: “Food Safety Concerns: Unethi- cal Practices,” Mrs Edward Eva, (Director, Food Safety and Applied Nutrition), said: “there are estimated 600m cases of food borne illnesses annually, globally. An estimated 420,000 people around the world die every year after eating contaminated foods (pre- preventable deaths).

Children under 5 years of age carry 40% of the food-borne diseases burden with 125, 000 deaths every year. “Consumption of unsafe food accounts for approximately 132,000 deaths and about 91m cases of acute food-borne diseases on an annual basis in Africa, the highest estimates world- wide. Despite the lack of reliable and accurate data, over 200,000 people including under- 5 children reportedly die annually from the consumption of contaminated foods. “These food- borne diseases affect dispro- portionally the most vulnerable of the society, the infants, young children (under-five), pregnant women, the elderly and immuno-compromised people,” she said.