Artificial Sweetener, Calorie-Free But Not Risk-Free –Study

Against the background of the overconsumption of sugar now linked to obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease and dental problems, it’s no wonder health authorities are urging consumers to cut back.

In response, many people are turning to nonnutritive sweeteners— sugar alternatives that deliver sweetness without the calories. These include popular options like aspartame, sucralose, stevia and monk fruit extract.

Found in many diet drinks, sugarfree snacks and low-calorie foods, these sweeteners are designed to help manage weight and blood sugar levels.

New research has found potential associations between these sugar substitutes with metabolic syndrome and diabetes risk, suggesting that aspartame should be used as part of a controlled diet rather than a straight swap for sugar.

Aspartame has a similar taste to sugar, albeit much more intense, but comes with almost no calories, making it attractive for those who’re weight-conscious.

