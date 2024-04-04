Artificial Intelligence Threatens 50,000 Tech Jobs In 2024

With the rate at which technology companies layoff their workers, industry analysts said there may be crisis with the emerging technologies. In the first two months of 2024, the technology industry has grappled with a wave of layoffs as companies prioritise efficiency over growth in response to challenging market conditions. The job cuts, which began in 2023 with over 250,000 positions eliminated, have continued into the new year.

Till March this year, the industry saw around 50,000 jobs eliminated across significant tech giants, according to tracking site Layoffs. The biggest layoffs in the month of March this year include IBM, which cut jobs across Teams. IBM’s Chief Communications Officer, Jonathan Adashek, announced job cuts in the company’s marketing and communications divisions during a brief seven-minute meeting. Dell laid off 6,000 employees.

Dell has cut jobs for the second time in two years. In a recent filing, the company revealed that it has reduced its workforce by about 6,000 employees. The personal computer division faced sluggish demand, resulting in an 11 per cent drop in revenue last year.

Dell expects net revenue to grow, but warns of near-term challenges and rising input costs. Vodafone cuts 2,000 jobs at its Germany offices. The company laid off 2,000 employees in an effort to save €400 million over the next two years. The new two-year plan aims to reduce costs while increasing investments in areas that can improve the customer experience.

The CEO, Philippe Rogge, also left the company on April 1 as part of a broader executive reshuffle within the group. Ericsson announced last month that it will be cutting 1,200 jobs in due to the decrease in demand for 5G network equipment. The company is preparing for a challenging mobile networks market this year and the layoffs are part of its cost-saving measures for 2024.

Canadian telecoms giant, Bell, laid off almost 5,000 workers. Canada-based telecommunications company Bell laid off over 400 workers in 10-minute virtual video calls, according to Unifor, the largest private-sector union in the country. In February, Bell announced plans to eliminate 4,800 positions, approximately nine per cent of its workforce.

Unifor claims the layoffs prioritised shareholder payouts over employees, and has launched a “Shame on Bell” campaign in response. Bell maintains the layoffs are part of a necessary restructuring to simplify the organisation and transform the business. The company has introduced a new return-to-office policy that leaves many employees feeling frustrated.

The policy classifies workers as “hybrid” or “remote and is set to take effect in May. Remote workers won’t be eligible for promotions or role changes. Over two dozen employees laid off at Facebook Messenger. Facebook’s Messenger app underwent a round of layoffs last month, affecting around 50 employees. The cuts were part of a reorganisation of Messenger and its operations. Bengaluru-based Airmeet cuts 20% of its workforce.

Airmeet, a virtual events platform, has reportedly laid off about 20% of its workforce in a recent restructuring exercise. This marks the second time the company has undergone such a restructuring in the past year. Sources have revealed that the layoffs have affected various departments, with the tech team being hit the hardest. Industry experts said Artificial Intelligence is partly responsible for the layoffs in the industry.