Arthurite Integrated Partners AWS, Champions Cloud Innovation For Business Transformation

The Chairman of Arthurite Integrated, Engr. Somto Ezepue has emphasised the importance of cloud adoption in enhancing business efficiency, reaffirming the company’s commitment to equipping businesses with the right cloud strategies to scale effectively.

Speaking at an event organised on Wednesday, by his company to engage professionals on industry trends, AWS solutions, and training opportunities, where he officially launched Arthurite Integrated’s training arm, stating, “Our focus is on empowering businesses with the right cloud strategies to drive efficiency and sustainable growth.”

At the event, Amazon Web Services (AWS) Nigeria’s Territory Manager, Omohefe Justina, officially recognised Arthurite Integrated as a verified AWS Partner, stating, “Arthurite Integrated is now poised to assist businesses, from startups to large enterprises, in seamlessly implementing AWS solutions.”

She further highlighted, “By leveraging AWS, businesses can reduce costs, improve efficiency, and utilise advanced cloud technologies to scale their operations effectively.”

A major highlight of the event was the unveiling of the Arthurite Green Eats App, a restaurant management application built entirely with AWS serverless services, designed to demonstrate the power of serverless technology in creating efficient and scalable business solutions.

The app said to have been developed by Mrs Nene Ezepue, Chief Technical Officer and Executive Director at Arthurite Integrated, in close collaboration with the company’s technical team, including Engr Joyce, Dr Paul Aderoju, a cloud engineer at Arthurite Integrated, showcases the company’s commitment to leveraging cloud technology for business optimisation and transformation.

The event which brought together professionals from various industries, marking a pivotal moment in Arthurite Integrated’s journey as an AWS partner, provided attendees with insights into practical cloud adoption strategies, as well as opportunities to explore the latest trends in cloud technology and its role in business transformation.

The company also showcased its new training arm, designed to help businesses and professionals harness the full potential of AWS solutions through specialised training programmes, with panel sessions led by professionals in the industry.

The first panel session, “From Vision to Execution, Strategies for Cloud Adoption and ROI Optimisation,” moderated by Engr. Abolaji Abdulrahman, delved into practical approaches to cloud adoption and the optimisation of return on investment (ROI), featuring a series of thought-provoking discussions on the challenges and solutions businesses face when migrating to the cloud.

Also, a seasoned software engineer, Mr Sherifudeen Awofiranye, addressed the common challenges in cloud migration, emphasising, “A structured approach to cloud adoption ensures seamless integration and minimizes risks.”

Another, a cloud engineer and educator, Mr Larry Adah, highlighted the critical role of training in cloud adoption, stating, “Without adequate training, businesses struggle to leverage the full potential of the cloud,” reinforcing the significance of building a skilled workforce that can maximise the benefits of cloud technology.

A cloud engineer, Dr Aderoju, elaborated on the real-world applications of cloud strategies, explaining, “Cloud scalability allows businesses to handle increased demand effortlessly, ensuring sustainable growth.”

The second panel session, “Cloud-Driven Business Transformation,” moderated by Engr. Toheeb Akande focused on the role of cloud innovation in maintaining a competitive business edge, joined by Engr. David Useme, another panellist emphasised the need for strategic cloud adoption, stating,

“For businesses to remain relevant, digital transformation is no longer an option, it’s a necessity,” Useme said, highlighting the urgency for businesses to embrace cloud technologies to stay competitive in an increasingly digital world.

As part of the pre-event engagement, Arthurite Integrated organised a quiz competition designed to encourage professionals and students to deepen their knowledge of AWS technologies.

The top three winners Fajube Mayowa, Ibrahim Ejibode, and Imran Abdul Aziz, were awarded 100% AWS Certification Vouchers, which will allow them to gain AWS certification and enhance their career prospects in cloud technology, as a way of fostering cloud computing expertise among aspiring professionals and helping them build the skills necessary to succeed in the rapidly evolving cloud industry.

Part of the highlights of the event was an internship pitch session allowing students to showcase their passion for cloud technology and make a case for why they should be selected for internships at Arthurite Integrated.

The session provided students with an opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge and enthusiasm for cloud solutions, aligning with the company’s mission to mentor and empower the next generation of cloud professionals.

Highlighting the impact of Arthurite Integrated’s cloud solutions on their businesses, DDBuilding Tech and Titan Physiotherapy were among the companies that provided testimonials on how Arthurite Integrated’s AWS-powered solutions helped streamline their operations, improve efficiency, and ultimately boost business performance.

One customer shared, “Arthurite Integrated has significantly streamlined our operations, boosting efficiency and overall business performance.”

In his closing remarks, Ezepue reaffirmed the company’s commitment to promoting cloud adoption, training professionals, and equipping businesses with the right AWS solutions for sustainable growth.

“Arthurite Integrated remains dedicated to advancing cloud innovation, fostering professional growth, and supporting businesses in their journey toward digital transformation,” he affirmed.

