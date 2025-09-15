Arthur-Worrey To Chair Women’s, Girls’ Organisations’ Event

The Women and Girls Organisations of the Lagos Archdeaconry in the Diocese of Lagos (Anglican Communion) have named nonagenarian Chief (Mrs) Funke Arthur-Worrey as its 2025 Praise Day Chairperson.

A release jointly signed by the Organisations’ Secretary, Mrs. A. T. Okusanya, and the Archdeaconry leader, Mrs. Fadeke Oyediran, also disclosed that the event, which will hold on Saturday, September 27, at St Paul’s Church, Breadfruit, Lagos, will feature updates on the Organisations’ outreach initiatives.

The yearly event will also serve as an opportunity to revise the archdeaconry activities, reflect on the organisation’s progress, and “explore ways to deepen our impact in the lives of those around us, fulfilling the commandment of our Lord Jesus Christ to love and to serve others”, the release added.

The event, which has as its theme: “Let everything that has breath praise the Lord (Psalm 150:6)” will kick off at 10:00 a.m.