Arthur Onyeka Commends Paddysco Over Grassroots Development

Chairman of Arthur Great Services limited and a grassroots football promoter, Arthur Onyeka, has given a pat on the back to Lagos based sports outfit Paddysco for nurturing talents.

Onyeka who spoke after being bestowed with a Special Recognition Award at the annual Paddysco Sports Awards Sunday night said he is impressed with what Paddysco is doing which informed his decision to accept the award.

“Paddysco is doing a great job. I am impressed with what they are doing to catch and nurture young talents in sports.

You can see that some of their discoveries are already playing football outside the shores of our country. The vision of Paddysco aligns with mine as a person who promotes grassroots football,” Onyeka stated.

