Arteta Warns Arsenal Ahead Of Chelsea Clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has cautioned his players against underestimating an in-form Chelsea side as both teams prepare for a crucial Premier League (EPL) showdown at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the Gunners sit six points above Chelsea after 12 matches, heading into the derby on a wave of confidence following back-to-back statement wins, a dominant 4–1 victory over rivals Tottenham and a 3–1 triumph against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Chelsea, however, arrive in similarly buoyant spirits. Enzo Maresca’s youthful squad have strung together three consecutive league wins and dismantled Barcelona 3–0 earlier in the week, adding further weight to the growing belief around Stamford Bridge.

Despite many still viewing Chelsea as long shots in the title race, Arteta insists their position near the top of the table is no fluke.

READ ALSO:

“They fully deserve to be where they are,” Arteta said at Friday’s press conference.

“When you look at the squad they’ve built, the depth they have, the quality throughout the team, and the work they’ve done over the past few years, it’s no surprise they’re competing at this level.”

The Arsenal boss also admitted he enjoys watching Chelsea play, praising their fluidity and individual brilliance under Maresca.

“They have a lot of threat, a lot of clarity in how they want to play,” he added. “It’s a tough team to face.”

With the London derby carrying significant implications for both the title race and early-season momentum, Arteta says his side are fully locked in.

“It’s a big game and we’re facing a very good opponent in great form,” he said. “We understand the challenge and the opportunity ahead of us. We’re ready.”

Arsenal will be aiming to extend their lead at the top, while Chelsea hope to close the gap and strengthen their claim as genuine title contenders.