Arteta Targets First Trophy In Six Years As Arsenal Face Man City

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has declared that his team is fully ready to “attack the trophy and bring it home” as the Gunners prepare for a high-stakes Carabao Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley.

The North London side are chasing their first major silverware since lifting the FA Cup in 2020 — a triumph that came early in Arteta’s reign and remains his only major title as Arsenal boss.

Speaking ahead of the final, Arteta admitted that the six-year wait has created a stronger sense of urgency within the squad. “We are here to win it,” Arteta said.

“We have to attack the game with courage and belief. The team is ready to bring the trophy home. The time we have waited has added more necessity, more hunger, and more determination to succeed.”“We have built something strong over the years,” he said.

“The players understand what it takes now. We have been very close in recent seasons, and this is another big opportunity to take that next step.”

Arsenal have finished second in the Premier League for three consecutive campaigns, underlining their consistency, but they have repeatedly fallen short of converting strong performances into trophies.

Arteta, however, believes his team is now mentally and tactically ready to cross that line. “We have learned from those moments when we were close but didn’t finish the job,” he added. “Now it’s about using those experiences to make sure we deliver when it matters most.”

Standing in Arsenal’s way is a formidable City side led by Pep Guardiola, widely regarded as one of the best coaches in the world. City’s dominance in recent years makes them favourites, but Arteta insists his players are not intimidated.

“We know the quality of Manchester City, we respect them a lot,” he said. “But finals are about moments, belief, and execution. If we play our game and stay focused, we have a big chance.”

Arteta also confirmed that he still has key selection decisions to make, particularly in goal, where both Kepa Arrizabalaga and David Raya are in contention to start.

“I have full trust in my players,” he said. “We will make the decisions that give us the best chance to win. It’s always difficult, but that’s part of the job.”

Beyond the Carabao Cup final, Arsenal remain active on multiple fronts this season, and Arteta hinted that winning one trophy could open the door to more success.

“This could be the first of many,” he said. “Winning changes everything — it gives confidence, belief, and momentum. That’s what we want to build here.”

For Arsenal fans, victory at Wembley would not only end a frustrating six-year wait for silverware but also signal that the club’s long-term project under Arteta is finally delivering tangible success.

A defeat, however, would raise fresh questions about the team’s ability to perform in decisive moments, despite their clear progress.

As the countdown to kickoff continues, all eyes will be on Wembley to see whether Arteta’s men can finally turn promise into silverware and begin what they hope will be a new era of sustained success.