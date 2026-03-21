All eyes will be on Wembley Stadium on Sunday as Arsenal FC lock horns with Manchester City FC in the Carabao Cup final, with manager Mikel Arteta aiming to end a six-year wait for silverware.

The Gunners head into the encounter with renewed belief after booking their place in the final with a 4-2 aggregate victory over Chelsea FC, marking their first appearance in a major final since their FA Cup triumph in 2020.

For Arteta, the Wembley clash represents more than just another final — it is an opportunity to reaffirm his project at the club and deliver a long-awaited trophy to the north London faithful.

However, standing in their way is a formidable City side managed by Pep Guardiola, who has built a reputation for dominance in domestic cup competitions.

The reigning champions stormed into the final after a resounding 5-1 aggregate win over Newcastle United. Team selection could prove decisive for both sides.

Arsenal are sweating over the fitness of captain Martin Odegaard and defender Jurrien Timber, while midfielder Mikel Merino has been ruled out due to injury.

There is, however, encouraging news for the Gunners as Eberechi Eze is expected to be available despite a recent knock, providing Arteta with an additional attacking option.

A key decision also looms in goal, with Kepa Arrizabalaga having featured regularly in cup competitions this season, while David Raya remains the first-choice goalkeeper in the league.

City, meanwhile, have received a boost with leading striker Erling Haaland declared fit, despite concerns following his recent outing against Real Madrid CF in the UEFA Champions League.

Defensively, Guardiola will be without Josko Gvardiol, who is sidelined with a broken leg, while Marc Guehi is ineligible for the final after joining the club beyond the competition’s registration deadline. History adds another layer of intrigue to the contest.

The last time both sides met in the Carabao Cup final in 2018, City cruised to a 3-0 victory, courtesy of goals from Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany and David Silva.

Despite that setback, Arsenal have shown improvement in recent meetings between the two sides and will be confident of mounting a strong challenge this time around.

Beyond the trophy at stake, Sunday’s encounter could also have implications for the Premier League title race, with both teams keen to gain psychological advantage heading into the final stretch of the season.

For Arsenal, victory would not only end their prolonged wait for silverware but also signal a return to winning ways under Arteta.

For City, it is another opportunity to reinforce their dominance and add yet another title to Guardiola’s already glittering haul.

With pride, momentum and silverware on the line, Wembley is set for a thrilling Carabao Cup final showdown.