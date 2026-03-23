Arteta Still Searching For First Title In 6 Years As Man City Win Carabao Cup

Manchester City ended Arsenal’s bid for an historic quadruple with a deserved victory in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley. This means Gunners coach, Mikel Arteta, is still searching for his first silverware in six years.

Nico O’Reilly scored twice in four second-half minutes as Pep Guardiola’s side overpowered the Premier League leaders with an outstanding display. It was a day of pain for Arsenal and manager Mikel Arteta, whose decision to keep faith with goalkeeper Kepa Arriza balaga in this competition instead of first choice David Raya backfired badly.

Kepa gifted City their first goal on the hour when he dropped Rayan Cherki’s routine cross for O’Reilly to pounce with a stooping header.

O’Reilly swiftly doubled City’s advantage, arriving at the far post to power home Matheus Nunes’ cross with another header – Guardiola sprinting down the touchline in celebration. City’s win means Guardiola becomes the first manager to win the EFL Cup five times, while Arteta and Arsenal must wait to claim their first silverware since the FA Cup in 2020.

Manchester City analysis: Guardiola’s men make statement Manchester City and Pep Guardiola proved old trophy winning habits die hard as they demonstrated their class and power to simply prove too much for Arsenal.

It had been a disappointing spell for City, knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid after dropping nine points behind Arsenal in the race for the Premier League title.