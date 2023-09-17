Arteta Show Ruthlessness In Everton’s Win

Arsenal maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a narrow win over Everton on Sunday.

Leandro Trossard scored the only goal of the game in the second half as Sean Dyche’s Toffees remain winless five matches into the campaign.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta threw a massive surprise before kick-off with his team selection.

Summer signing David Raya came in for his debut in place of Aaron Ramsdale in goal.

Kai Havertz was also dropped as Fabio Vieira made his first start of the season.

The visitors were frustrated for the first hour of the match as they struggled to test Jordan Pickford in the Everton goal.

But Trossard finally came up with the moment of quality with a fine left-footed finish with 20 minutes of the game remaining.

READ ALSO:

Many questioned what the arrival of Raya in the summer would mean for the future of Ramsdale.

Some pondered that the Spaniard would be the designated goalkeeper for the Gunners’ return to the Champions League and feature mainly in cup competitions.

However, Arteta has already seen fit to play his compatriot in the Premier League. Ramsdale had started 52 top-flight games in a row for Arsenal and was rewarded with a new contract earlier this year. The England star was named in the PFA Team of the Year for last season. But doubts must now be raised over whether he is no longer Arteta’s No 1. Raya is clearly more comfortable with the ball at his feet and his distribution is better than Ramsdale’s. But Ramsdale has rarely let Arteta down since he joined over two years ago.