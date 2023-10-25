Arteta Shares Jesus Injury Concern After Sevilla Victory

Mikel Arteta has expressed concern over Gabriel Jesus’ hamstring injury after the Arsenal striker was substituted late on during a 2-1 win over Sevilla.

The Brazilian was involved in both of the Gunners’ goals, brilliantly setting up compatriot Gabriel Martinelli in first-half stoppage time before rifling the ball into the top corner after the interval.

Sevilla pulled one back through Nemanja Gudelj but Arsenal held on to pick up three priceless Champions League points although Jesus’ premature exit will be a source of worry for Arteta ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match against Sheffield United.

The Gunners boss, 41, said: “He [Jesus] felt something in his hamstring so let’s see.

“He straight away asked to be subbed which is not good news because he’s not a player that does that at all so we’ll have to wait and see in the next few days.”

Arteta was full of praise for Jesus’ display, adding: “You need magic moments in these games and you need the big players to step in and create those moments.”

The Arsenal boss was keen to emphasise that the club must take chances and finish games, but he also made time to praise the rest of his players.

He said: “I’m very happy to win here. There are not many teams that have won here in the last 10 years in Europe and we’ve done it.

“I really liked the team, especially the first 60, 65 minutes because we played the game we wanted. After we went 2-0 up, we should have scored a third and we had openings to score it but we didn’t.

“In one corner, the first action where they had something they scored and from there, they have experience, they have a lot of people and a lot of belief they can get in the game.”

Arsenal now top Group B after Lens and PSV Eindhoven’s 1-1 draw and the North Londoners will bid to put one foot in the knockout stage when they lock horns with Sevilla at the Emirates on November 8.