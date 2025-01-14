New Telegraph

January 14, 2025
Arteta Seeks Stronger Punishment For Abusers Of Havertz

Arsenal Coach, Mikel Arteta, is seeking a stronger punishment for people who abuse footballers on social media.

According to Arteta, “The line has to be drawn” after Kai Havertz and his wife were targeted by trolls, following the Gunners’ exit from the FA Cup at the hands of holders Manchester United.

New Telegraph recalls that Havertz missed the decisive kick as Arsenal exited the competition in the third round.

On Monday, Sophia Havertz shared two posts on her Instagram story, including one where one user threatened to “slaughter” her unborn baby.

Ahead of Wednesday’s North London Derby against Tottenham Hotspur, Arteta addressed the online abuse suffered by the German.

“It is incredible, honestly. We really have to do something about it,” Arteta said.

“Accepting and hiding this has terrible consequences. It is something we have to eradicate from the game.

“On December 27, we won 1-0 and Kai Havertz scored the goal. That was 20 days ago. Guys, what is the perspective? We are all responsible for the narrative and how we talk.”

