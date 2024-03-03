Arteta Reacts To Links With Man Utd

The Manager of Arsenal, Mikel Arteta has reacted to the speculation that he could be the successor of Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

Former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand, started the speculation that if Manchester United approached Mikel Arteta to succeed Ten Hag, the Spanish tactician would abandon Arsenal for Old Trafford.

Ferdinand sees Mikel Arteta as the potential manager of Manchester United due to how he has been able to make Arsenal a consistent contender for the Premier League title in the last two seasons.

Ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League game against Sheffield United which is scheduled to kick off at 9 p.m. on Monday, March 4, Mikel Arteta stressed that he doesn’t have control over what pundits say about him.

When reporters asked him if he had a problem with Ferdinand’s assertion about him, Arteta said: “No, I think it’s part of of our job that we are exposed to the media, to the pundits. And they have their opinions.

“The only thing is that we normally highlight the ones that are not very positive.

“So we highlight a lot of the time when they say great things, make great comments and great points.”

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal is currently sitting in third place in the Premier League table with 58 points in 26 games.