Arteta Reacts To ‘Heated’ Argument After Win Against N’Forest

After Arsenal defeated Nottingham Forest 2-1, manager Mikel Arteta “loved” watching Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko spar with one another.

After goals in the second half from Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka, the Gunners were coasting to an easy three points at the City Ground, but a nerve-wracking finish occurred when Taiwo Awoniyi took advantage of a defensive error to give Forest a lifeline.

They managed to reduce the distance on Premier League leaders Liverpool, but their success was marred by an argument over the goal they let up that forced White and Zinchenko to separate.

Arteta said: “I love it, they demand more from each other and they are not happy with the way they concede that and they are trying to resolve it.

“It was a bit heated, but that means it is not enough playing the way we played, the result has to be bigger.

“That’s pushing each other and being not happy conceding and I have to encourage that and promote it in the right way and a respectful way.

“Sometimes after the game, it’s emotional and heated, but I love that the players are pushing each other and demanding excellence.”