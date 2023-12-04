Arteta Reacts To Guardiola’s Comment After Man City’s Referee Decision

Mikel Arteta has responded to comments made by Pep Guardiola following Manchester City’s 3-3 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad on Sunday, December 3.

The City boss referenced Arteta’s outburst about referees at St James’ Park in November to help deflect a question put to him about the officiating during Tottenham Hotspur’s 3-3 draw at the Etihad.

Arteta has labelled the decision-making during the Gunners’ clash with the Magpies as a “disgrace” after Eddie Howe’s side scored a controversial winner against Arsenal, calling it “embarrassing” for English football.

The comments quickly went viral on social media and Arteta was subsequently charged by the Football Association, who alleged that his words constituted misconduct as they were insulting towards match officials and/or detrimental to the game and its integrity.

Guardiola was quick to bring that moment up on Sunday after yet another contentious decision, this time from match referee Simon Hooper who denied Jack Grealish a goalscoring opportunity in stoppage time.

READ ALSO:

Erling Haaland had been fouled in the middle of the pitch when Hooper played advantage only for the referee to bizarrely blow his whistle after the Norweigan had threaded a perfect ball for Grealish behind the Spur’s defence.

Speaking post-match, Guardiola fired a cheeky dig at Arteta, his former assistant, when grilled about the incident. He said: “Next question. I will not do a Mikel Arteta comment. The referee will now whistle after saying play on, after the pass then whistles. So I don’t know.”

Arteta, speaking to the media on Monday ahead of his side’s midweek clash against Luton Town, was asked about Guardiola’s decision to mention his outburst, with the Spaniard seemingly not wanting to be drawn into the debate.

Initially, Arteta said: “Onto the next question, thank you.”

He was then asked whether ‘doing a Mikel Arteta’ would soon creep into the vocabulary of football in England to refer to a time when a manager complains about a refereeing decision.

He added: “I’m not sure. I have enough in my garden and on my plate as well.”