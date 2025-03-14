Arteta Knocked For Signing England Forward

Share

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has been criticized by the former club captain, William Gallas, for his decision to sign England forward Raheem Sterling on loan from Chelsea.

Gallas made this remark after Sterling produced a man-of-the-match display for Arsenal against PSV in the Champions League Round of 16 second-leg tie in midweek.

According to the Frenchman, Arteta is not a top-class or world-class coach.

Gallas told Prime Casino, “Arteta brings in players and puts them on the bench; you never give the guys the chance.”

“Why did you bring the players? Why did you bring Sterling? Everybody knew that he did not have the quality he had at Liverpool and Manchester City, but when you brought him in at the start of the season, you never gave him a chance.

“Especially when you should have been rotating, you never gave him minutes on the wing. Instead, you kept him on the bench, always used the same players, and now they’re tired, and Sterling’s confidence has completely evaporated.

“That is why I say he is a good coach but not top-class, not world-class.”

Arsenal will face Sterling’s parent club, Chelsea, in the Premier League on Sunday.

